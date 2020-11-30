Man slain in Marquette Park dispute over hands in Thanksgiving food

article

A Fernwood man has been charged with murder after a fatal fight on the Southwest Side that began when he put his hands in Thanksgiving leftovers, authorities said.

James Dixon, 28, is charged with killing Vincell Jackson, 52, who was the boyfriend of the Thanksgiving party host.

Jackson was trying to escort Dixon out of the Marquette Park house, located in the 6800 block of South Talman Avenue, because he had put his hands in leftovers early Friday, Assistant State’s Attorney Susie Bucaro said. The fight moved to the porch, where Jackson was stabbed at least nine times, Bucaro told a judge Sunday.

Dixon fled but was caught with a blood-covered knife at Holy Cross Hospital, where he went to be treated for small cuts to his neck and finger, the prosecutor said.

GET FOX 32 NEWS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Jackson was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

Advertisement

Defense attorney Patrick Ryan said Dixon was properly defending himself.

Cook County court records show that Dixon was ordered held on $350,000 bond. He is due back in court Dec. 3.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.