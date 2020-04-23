Man stabbed after argument on Blue Line in Old Irving Park

article

A 51-year-old man was stabbed Thursday after getting into an argument with someone on a CTA train in Old Irving Park on the Northwest Side.

About 3:35 a.m. he was riding a Blue Line train when he got into an argument with a male in the 4100 block of West Irving Park Road, who pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the neck, Chicago police said.

The man was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition, police said.

No arrest have been made, police said.

Area North detectives are investigating.