Man stabbed, another shot during fight on West Side

A man was shot and another was stabbed during an argument in West Garfiled Park Saturday night.

Police say two victims got into a fight with a known offender in the 4600 West Erie Street just after 11 p.m.

The suspect pulled a handgun and shot one of the men, 44, in the stomach before pulling a knife and stabbing the second victim, 30, in the back and arm.

The gunshot victim was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition. The man who was stabbed was taken to the same hospital in good condition.

The suspect got away. Area four detectives are investigating the incident.