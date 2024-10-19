Man stabbed to death during argument on CTA bus in Austin

A man was stabbed to death on a CTA bus in Chicago's Austin neighborhood Friday night.

Police said a 49-year-old man got into an argument with a woman on a bus in the 200 block of South Cicero Avenue around 8 p.m. The woman pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in the chest.

He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The woman ran away before the police arrived. No arrests have been reported as Area Four detectives continue to investigate.