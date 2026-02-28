Man stabbed during argument on CTA bus in West Town
CHICAGO - A man was stabbed during an argument on a CTA bus Saturday evening in the West Town neighborhood.
What we know:
Police say the incident happened around 6:40 p.m. on February 28 in the 600 block of North Ashland.
Authorities say two men were involved in a verbal altercation on the bus when one of them pulled out a sharp object and stabbed the other man in the arm and side.
The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital. His condition was initially reported as unknown.
No one is in custody. Area detectives are investigating.
The Source: Details for this story were provided in a preliminary report from Chicago police.