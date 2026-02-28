Expand / Collapse search

Man stabbed during argument on CTA bus in West Town

By FOX Chicago Digital Staff
Published  February 28, 2026 7:49pm CST
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • A man was stabbed during an argument on a CTA bus near North Ashland around 6:40 p.m. Saturday.
    • Police say the suspect pulled out a sharp object and stabbed the victim in the arm and side.
    • The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in unknown condition, and detectives are investigating.

CHICAGO - A man was stabbed during an argument on a CTA bus Saturday evening in the West Town neighborhood.

What we know:

Police say the incident happened around 6:40 p.m. on February 28 in the 600 block of North Ashland.

Authorities say two men were involved in a verbal altercation on the bus when one of them pulled out a sharp object and stabbed the other man in the arm and side.

The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital. His condition was initially reported as unknown.

No one is in custody. Area detectives are investigating.

The Source: Details for this story were provided in a preliminary report from Chicago police.

