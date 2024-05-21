Man stabbed during fight in Little Village: police

A man was hospitalized in critical condition after he was stabbed during a fight in Little Village Monday night.

Police said a 33-year-old man was in the 1500 block of Congress Parkway at 10:05 p.m. when a fight ensued.

The man walked into Rush Hospital with a stab wound. He was transferred to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

No arrests were reported. Area Three detectives are investigating the circumstances leading up to the incident.