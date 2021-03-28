Man stabbed in neck for not giving spare change downtown: police

A man was stabbed in the neck Sunday afternoon on the Near North Side after someone approached him and asked for spare change, police said.

The 50-year-old was walking in the 700 block of North Michigan Avenue when he was approached by a panhandler asking for spare change. When the man declined, the panhandler pulled out a "sharp object" and slashed the man in the throat, according to police.

The man was taken to Northwestern Hospital and is in "good" condition, according to CPD.

Police arrested one person with the help of witness descriptions.

Charges are pending.