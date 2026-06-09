Man seriously injured in stabbing outside Morris bar, police say

The Brief A man suffered serious injuries when stabbed during a fight outside The Pub in Morris on Sunday. Police said the altercation began inside the bar as an argument before continuing outside. Officers are examining the actions of everyone involved, including potential self-defense claims.



A man was seriously injured in a stabbing during a fight outside a Morris bar late Sunday night, according to police.

What we know:

Officers responded at about 11:56 p.m. to a reported stabbing at The Pub in the 200 block of West Gore Road.

According to police, a man and his girlfriend were patrons at the establishment when an argument began involving another patron. A separate group of multiple people then became involved in the confrontation.

Staff members intervened and directed those involved to leave the business, police said.

The disturbance, however, continued outside, where a fight broke out between the man and the larger group. During the altercation, the man, who police said was outnumbered, pulled out a pocketknife and stabbed another person in the group multiple times.

Police said the man and his girlfriend left the area after the incident. The man later called 911 to report what had happened, according to police.

Responding officers found the injured victim at the scene suffering from serious injuries. He was taken to a local hospital before being airlifted to a regional trauma center for additional treatment.

Police located and detained the man who reported the incident. Detectives also interviewed witnesses and collected evidence.

What we don't know:

Police said the circumstances leading up to the fight, the actions of all parties involved and any potential claims of self-defense remain under review.

What they're saying:

In a statement released Monday, The Pub said it was "deeply saddened" by the incident and expressed concern for everyone involved.

The business also addressed rumors that the man who pulled the knife and stabbed the other man had been over-served alcohol.

"The 'adult male' mentioned in the release was not served alcohol at our establishment," the statement said. "He did not attempt to order alcohol; he bought food for his girlfriend and shot pool."

The Pub said it would not provide additional details while the investigation remains active but pledged to continue focusing on patron safety.

"We are all part of the same human race; when one person hurts, we all hurt," the statement said. "Let's prevent these tragedies from ever happening and be kind to one another."

What's next:

Police said the investigation remains active, and the case will be reviewed for possible charges.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Morris Police Department.