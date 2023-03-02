Man stabbed on CTA Red Line platform in Englewood

A man was stabbed at a CTA Red Line station in Englewood early Thursday morning.

Police say a 35-year-old man was at the Red Line platform in the first block of West 69th Street around 1:38 a.m. when a woman started swinging a knife at him.

The victim was found with cuts to the face, ear and arm and was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

No arrests have been made. Area One detectives are investigating.