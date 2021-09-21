Man stabbed repeatedly at Rock 'n' Roll McDonald's in River North

A man was stabbed multiple times Tuesday morning at the Rock ‘n’ Roll McDonald's in the River North neighborhood.

A 32-year-old man told police he was at the McDonald's around 5 a.m. in the 600 block of North Clark Street when an unknown male approached him and started yelling.

The attacker pulled out an object and began stabbing the victim several times in the arm, hip and chest, police said.

The victim ran to the first block of East Wacker Drive, where he called for help, police said.

He suffered several lacerations and was taken to Northwestern Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.