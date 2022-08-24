Man stabbed to death near Chicago's Mag Mile identified, his girlfriend speaks out

A murder along Chicago's Michigan Avenue apparently followed a road rage incident Tuesday night.

The victim has been identified as 36-year-old Jeremy Walker. His long-time girlfriend says he was in route to pick her up from work.

Walker was well known for his mobile detailing business and special love for his 12-year-old son Jaylin.

Around 730 p.m. on Tuesday, Walker apparently had gotten into a fight with another driver near Dearborn and Ohio. He reportedly questioned the driver about honking his horn.

Police say Walker was eventually stabbed in the neck.

Witnesses say there were three men in the second vehicle involved, which immediately left the scene after the stabbing.

After being stabbed, Walker drove five blocks to Michigan and Ontario seeking help from police parked nearby.

Unfortunately, the 36-year-old later died at Northwestern Hospital.

Walker’s girlfriend said he lived a simple life.

"But he don't bother nobody. That man go to work and he come home, and he take care of his son. And some random person just took him. Like if y'all were fighting or if whatever happened and he had the upper hand – like just – but to pull out a knife. That's crazy," said Jessica Evans.

According to sources, police have recovered the vehicle the three suspects were riding in.

Still, the perpetrators remain at large.

Police were also reviewing POD camera footage and surveillance video from nearby businesses.