Man dies after being stabbed in neck in downtown Chicago: police

A man died after being stabbed in the neck in downtown Chicago Tuesday night.

Around 7:46 p.m., police say a man in the 0-100 block of West Ohio Street sustained a laceration to the neck after a physical altercation with an unknown offender.

The victim transported himself to the 600 block of North Michigan Avenue and alerted officers to his injury, police said.

The victim was then taken to Northwestern Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Video sent in to FOX 32 Chicago shows several police squad cars and officers near the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Ontario Street.

Nobody was reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.