Man stabs 3 people, then himself in murder-suicide in southwest suburban Worth
WORTH, Illinois - An Oak Lawn man stabbed three people Friday at a home in southwest suburban Worth, killing one before turning the knife on himself.
About 2:30 p.m., 27-year-old Kyle Palakaitis attacked the group while he was a guest in their home in the 7400 block of West 114th Place, Worth police said.
Robert Schadt, 56, was killed, police said. Two others were wounded, but later stabilized at a hospital.
Palakaitis stabbed himself and died despite officers’ attempts to provide “life-saving measures,” according to police.
Police did not say what they believe the circumstances of the attack were, nor what Palakaitis’ relationship to the others was.
The Cook County medical examiner’s office released their identities Saturday and ruled Schadt’s death a homicide and Palakaitis’ death a suicide.
If you or someone you know is in crisis, there are places to get help. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available at 1-800-273-8255. You can also chat with them online at suicidepreventionlifeline.org/chat/.
Here are some common warning signs of suicide, as provided by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention:
- Talking about wanting to die
- Looking for a way to kill oneself
- Talking about feeling hopeless or having no purpose
- Talking about feeling trapped or in unbearable pain
- Talking about being a burden to others
- Increasing the use of alcohol or drugs
- Acting anxious, agitated or recklessly
- Sleeping too little or too much
- Withdrawing or feeling isolated
- Showing rage or talking about seeking revenge
- Displaying extreme mood swings