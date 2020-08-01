Man stabs 3 people, then himself in murder-suicide in southwest suburban Worth

An Oak Lawn man stabbed three people Friday at a home in southwest suburban Worth, killing one before turning the knife on himself.

About 2:30 p.m., 27-year-old Kyle Palakaitis attacked the group while he was a guest in their home in the 7400 block of West 114th Place, Worth police said.

Robert Schadt, 56, was killed, police said. Two others were wounded, but later stabilized at a hospital.

Palakaitis stabbed himself and died despite officers’ attempts to provide “life-saving measures,” according to police.

Police did not say what they believe the circumstances of the attack were, nor what Palakaitis’ relationship to the others was.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office released their identities Saturday and ruled Schadt’s death a homicide and Palakaitis’ death a suicide.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, there are places to get help. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available at 1-800-273-8255. You can also chat with them online at suicidepreventionlifeline.org/chat/.

Here are some common warning signs of suicide, as provided by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention: