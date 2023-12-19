Man stole $200K in high-end merchandise from Near North Side business: police

A Chicago man was charged with stealing over $200,000 in high-end merchandise from a business last month on the Near North Side.

Michael Bibbs, 18, was allegedly one of two people who entered a retail store on Nov. 13 in the first block of East Grand Avenue and stole more than $200,000 in property, according to police.

Bibbs was arrested Monday and charged with one felony count of theft greater than $100,000.

He is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing Tuesday.

No further information was provided.