A man was struck by a CTA train after falling onto the tracks late Friday night in the Loop.

Police said the man accidently fell onto the tracks in the 100 block of North Dearborn around 11:40 p.m., when a southbound train struck him.

He was taken to Northwestern Hospital and listed in serious condition, with an injury to his right arm.

There are no further details at this time.