Man struck by train at Pink Line station

Pink Line service was disrupted Saturday on the West Side after a 25-year-old man walked onto the tracks and was struck by a train.

About 10:40 p.m., the man walked on to the tracks in the 2000 block of South Pulaski Avenue and crouched down, and was struck by the eastbound train as it was leaving the station, police said.

The man was not injured but was transported to Saint Anthony Hospital for a mental health evaluation, police said.

The train’s conductor also suffered no injuries but was brought to Mount Sinai Hospital as a precaution, police said.

The CTA alerted that trains were standing near the station about 10:45 p.m. and minutes later announced that service was suspended between the 54th/Cermak station and Pulaski.

Area Four detectives are investigating the incident.