Horrifying: Man struck in head with hammer inside subway station

By Kathy Carvajal
Published 
New York
FOX 5 NY

Subway hammer attack

The NYPD is looking for a man wanted for attacking a victim with a hammer in the NYC subway system in an apparently unprovoked attack.

NEW YORK - The NYPD has arrested a man they say was behind a horrifying assault on a man with a hammer inside a subway station in Manhattan.

Video released by cops showed the moment Jamar Newton, 41, of Brooklyn, allegedly struck a 44-year-old man in the head on the platform at the 14th Street- Union Square station. A message board on the platform blocked the view of the victim as he fell onto the tracks.  Cops say that Newton got into an argument with the victim for allegedly looking at him.  The video showed the attacker then pulling a hammer out as he approached the victim, and then smash it into his head.

The assault took place just after 9 p.m. on Saturday on the N/R line northbound platform.  EMS rushed the victim to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

On Monday, cops announced the arrest of Newton.  They say he was committing a robbery on a subway platform on Sunday when officers captured him. 

Newton faces charges in both crimes including assault, reckless endangerment, and criminal possession of a weapon.  It was unclear if he had a lawyer.

