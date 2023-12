A man suffered a graze wound after an argument in Albany Park Sunday morning.

At about 8:50 a.m., a 48-year-old man was in the 4400 block of North St. Louis Avenue when he got into an argument with a known offender, police said.

The man sustained a graze wound to his right ankle during the argument. He was transported to an area hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody. Area Five detectives are investigating.