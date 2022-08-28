Man suffers gunshot wound to the head in Near West Side drive-by

A 33-year-old man is in good condition following a drive-by shooting in Chicago's Near West Side neighborhood late Saturday.

Chicago police say the victim was standing on the sidewalk in the 200 block of South Hoyne Avenue when he saw a black truck approach and an unknown man fired shots at him.

The victim was struck one time on the left side of the head and was dropped off at Stroger Hospital by a friend in good condition. Police say the shooting happened around 11:13 p.m.

No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.