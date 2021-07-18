Man taken into custody after pointing gun at woman, accidentally shooting himself in Englewood

A man was taken into custody Sunday after accidentally shooting himself in Englewood on the South Side.

About 11 a.m., the 36-year-old man was in the 4300 block of South Wentworth Avenue, when he pointed a gun at a 32-year-old woman, Chicago police said. He then tried to put the gun in his pants when it discharged, and he was shot in the right leg.

The man was taken into custody, then taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

The woman was not injured, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating.