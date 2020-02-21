Man touched himself inappropriately at Pace bus terminal in Edison Park: police

Police are warning Northwest Side residents of a man who touched himself inappropriately at a Pace bus terminal Friday in Edison Park.

A female customer was waiting for a Pace bus in the 7600 block of West Touhy Avenue when a man in a dark-colored van drove up and parked nearby, Chicago police said.

The man called out to the female, who saw him touching himself “inappropriately” while leaning against the van, police said.

The suspect is described as a 35 to 45-year-old man, about 5-foot-8 with a heavy build, police said. He was wearing a tan knit hat, black jacket with white lettering on the sleeve and dark pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North detectives at 312-746-8261.