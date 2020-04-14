Man tried luring girl into van in Belmont Central: police

A man tried to lure a girl into a van Monday in Belmont Central on the Northwest Side, police said.

The 13-year-old was walking about noon in the 3000 block of North Central Avenue when a man in an older model silver-colored Honda Odyssey pulled alongside her, Chicago police said.

The man told the girl to “get in,” but the teen kept walking, police said. The man got out of the van, grabbed the girl by the arm and tried to lead her to the van.

After the teen freed herself, the man waved at her to get into the van, police said. She asked someone nearby for help and the man drove off after the person approached him.

The suspect was described as between 40 and 50 years old, 5-foot-10 and 190 pounds with gray hair. He was wearing a baseball cap and a sweatshirt. The van he was driving had a partial license plate number of Q82.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North detectives at 312-748-8263.