Man tried luring girl to van near Senn High School: police

Police are looking for a man who tried to lure a girl to a vehicle Thursday near a high school in Edgewater on the North Side.

The girl left school about 4:45 p.m. and was walking in the 1400 block of West Thorndale Avenue when a man driving a silver-colored minivan approached her, Chicago police said. He rolled down his window and said to the girl, “Get in the car.”

Nicholas Senn High School is less than a block away at 5900 N. Glenwood Avenue.

The man is described as 40 to 50 years old with gray hair, police said. The minivan was last seen heading westbound on Thorndale.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives at 312-744-8266.