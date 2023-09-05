Man tried to lure 13-year-old girl into car on Chicago's Southwest Side

Police are searching for a man who tried to lure a girl into his car in Chicago's Ashburn neighborhood.

At about 3 p.m. Tuesday, an offender attempted to lure a 13-year-old girl as she was walking down the sidewalk in the 8300 block of South Hamlin Street.

The offender engaged the victim in conversation and asked her to get into his car, police said.

The victim walked away from the vehicle and went home.

The driver then fled the scene northbound on South Hamlin Street.

The offender is described as a male Hispanic with a black hair crew cut and was wearing a white tank top. He is about 30 to 40 years old and approximately five-foot-six to five-foot-eight, weighing about 140 to 170 pounds. He was also driving a white two-door car.

If you have any information, contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One at (312) 747-8380.