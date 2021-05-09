Man tried to lure girl to park in Back of the Yards, police say
CHICAGO - Police are looking for a man who allegedly tried to lure a teenage girl to a park Saturday in Back of the Yards.
The girl was with her dog about 6:10 p.m. in the area of the 5100 block of South Hoyne Avenue when a man approached her with a pit bull, Chicago police said.
The man asked the girl if she and her dog would go with him and his pit bull to a park, police said. After the man asked multiple times the teen walked away.
Police said the man was between 40 and 50 years old and about 5-foot-1. He was wearing a black hoodie and black joggers covered with dry paint.
Anyone with information can call detectives at 312-747-8380.