Man tried to lure girl to park in Back of the Yards, police say

Police are looking for a man who allegedly tried to lure a teenage girl to a park Saturday in Back of the Yards.

The girl was with her dog about 6:10 p.m. in the area of the 5100 block of South Hoyne Avenue when a man approached her with a pit bull, Chicago police said.

The man asked the girl if she and her dog would go with him and his pit bull to a park, police said. After the man asked multiple times the teen walked away.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Police said the man was between 40 and 50 years old and about 5-foot-1. He was wearing a black hoodie and black joggers covered with dry paint.

Advertisement

Anyone with information can call detectives at 312-747-8380.