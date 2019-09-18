Man visiting from New York is reported missing in Chicago

article

A 33-year-old visiting Chicago for a funeral has been reported missing in Marquette Park on the Southwest Side.

Kenneth Howell, of New York, was last seen Monday in the 6300 block of South Rockwell, Chicago police said.

Howell is vulnerable due to his diminished mental capacity and may need medication, police said.

Howell, who goes by “Kenny” and “Lil Ken,” is 5-feet-7 and about 130 pounds, police said.

Anyone who knows his location is asked to call Area South detectives at 312-747-8274.