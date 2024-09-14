Man wanted for attempted abduction and abuse of 6-year-old girl at Chicago park

The Brief A man is wanted by Chicago police for allegedly sexually abusing a 6-year-old girl near Ada Park, South Side, and attempting to abduct her. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 25-35 years old, 5'7" to 5'10" tall, 160-180 lbs, with close-shaven black hair, a beard, and brown eyes.



Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a man suspected of sexually abusing a child near a playground in Morgan Park on the South Side on Friday.

Police said the man was in the area of Ada Park when he followed and approached a group of children. He then allegedly touched a 6-year-old girl and tried to abduct her. Police said he also invited the children to his home.

Police released a photo of the man suspected in the incident.

He is described as a 25 to 35-year-old Hispanic man, between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-10 and weighing between 160 and 180 pounds. He has close-shaven black hair, a beard and brown eyes.

The man was last seen wearing a light-colored long-sleeve shirt and green pants pulled up to his knees.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Special Investigations Unit at 312-492-3810.