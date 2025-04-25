Man wanted for attempted murder in Alabama arrested in Hyde Park: sheriff

The Brief Jevon Thompson, 25, was arrested in Hyde Park on a warrant for attempted murder out of Jefferson County, Alabama. Investigators say Thompson fled Alabama and was hiding in the Chicago area. He’s now in Cook County Jail awaiting extradition.



A man wanted for attempted murder in Alabama was tracked down and arrested in Chicago’s Hyde Park neighborhood, authorities said.

What we know:

Jevon Thompson, 25, was taken into custody on a warrant issued in February in Jefferson County, Alabama, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

Pictured is Jevon Thompson, 25. (Cook County Sheriff's Office)

Earlier this month, investigators learned Thompson had fled Alabama and was hiding in the Chicago area.

Authorities later determined he was living in Hyde Park, where he was located and arrested.

Further details about what led to Thompson's attempted murder charge haven't been released.

What's next:

Thompson is being held in Cook County Jail as he awaits extradition to Alabama.