Man wanted for 2018 Waukegan murder arrested in Wisconsin

A Chicago man wanted for a murder nearly two years ago in north suburban Waukegan was arrested Wednesday in Wisconsin.

A first-degree murder warrant was issued for 43-year-old Donyelle Roberts in December 2018, Waukegan police said. He is accused of fatally shooting 51-year-old Terrance Shelton on Sept. 19, 2018.

Officers were called about a man down in the front yard of a home in the first block of North Jackson Street and found Shelton with an apparent gunshot wound, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Local authorities and the U.S. Marshals Service took Roberts into custody Wednesday in Racine, Wisconsin, police said. He is being held at Racine County Jail awaiting extradition.