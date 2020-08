article

Chicago police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted for armed robbery in Avondale on the Northwest Side.

The man, about 6-foot-2, robbed a business the morning of July 28 in the 3000 block of North Pulaski Road, according to a flyer from Area Five detectives.

He made off with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 312-746-6554.