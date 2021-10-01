Man wanted for attempted sexual assault in Little Village

Chicago police are warning Little Village residents about an attempted sexual assault that occurred Friday morning.

The incident occurred in the 2300 block of South Homan at about 8:15 a.m.

Police said an unknown male offender engaged with an 18-year-old woman in conversation.

She entered the alley to assist the unknown male.

When she turned to throw out some garbage, the suspect walked up behind her and attempted to take off pieces of her clothing.

The suspect then left the scene in a white work van, police said.

The vehicle has no windows on the sides and is missing paint on the side of the van.

Chicago police said the offender is a Hispanic male and has a medium build and light complexion.

He has a short gray hairstyle and was wearing a white t-shirt, black jogging style pants, a black hat and black crocs.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Four Detectives at (312) 746-8251.