Man wanted for robbery at Elgin Chase Bank

The FBI is seeking to identify a man in connection to a bank robbery in Elgin Friday afternoon.

Officials responded to a robbery at Chase bank located in the 1600 block of Larkin Avenue at 4:30 p.m.

The suspect implied that they had a weapon, but did not show one.

FBI agents say the suspect was a man who was wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans and a tan or black hat.

There were no injuries reported.

The public can report tips, even anonymously, to tips.fbi.gov or 312-421-6700.