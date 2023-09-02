Expand / Collapse search

Man wanted for robbery at Elgin Chase Bank

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Elgin
FOX 32 Chicago
article

ELGIN, Ill. - The FBI is seeking to identify a man in connection to a bank robbery in Elgin Friday afternoon. 

Officials responded to a robbery at Chase bank located in the 1600 block of Larkin Avenue at 4:30 p.m. 

The suspect implied that they had a weapon, but did not show one. 

FBI agents say the suspect was a man who was wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans and a tan or black hat. 

There were no injuries reported.

The public can report tips, even anonymously, to tips.fbi.gov or 312-421-6700.