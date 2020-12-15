Man wanted for robbing Aurora bank

article

The FBI is searching for a man who robbed a bank Monday in Aurora in the west suburbs.

About 2 p.m., a man in his 40s entered a Fifth Third Bank branch, at 34 S. Broadway, and gave a note to a teller, according to the FBI.

The man, who stood between 6-foot and 6-foot-3, did not show or imply a weapon. He left with an unspecified amount of cash.

He wore a dark green skull cap, gray sweatshirt, watch on left wrist, light-wash blue jeans, dark-colored sneakers, sunglasses and a surgical mask, the FBI said.

Anyone with tips was asked to call the FBI’s Chicago field office at 312-421-6700.