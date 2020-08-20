Man wanted for stabbing 4 sleeping homeless men, killing 1 of them: police

article

A man is wanted by police for allegedly stabbing four sleeping homeless men — one fatally — at Grant Park and on the CTA.

Since early July, the suspect has approached homeless men and stabbed them multiple times in the neck, according to Chicago police.

The first stabbing on July 9 left a man dead in a grassy area of Grant Park. The 58-year-old was found with a knife stuck in his neck in the 1100 block of South Michigan Avenue, police said. He was found at 9 a.m. that day, but it was unclear how long he had been dead.

The next attack happened July 15 at the 63rd Street Red Line station. A 63-year-old homeless man walked into St. Bernard Hospital saying he had been stabbed at 1:50 a.m. while sleeping, police said.

On July 24, another man was seriously wounded in Grant Park. A 53-year-old homeless man was sleeping under a blanket when he was stabbed multiple times in his neck and head area, police said. Officers patrolling the area at 6:40 a.m. found the man dripping with blood, walking down the street. He was treated at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

The latest attack happened early Tuesday, Aug. 18, on a Red Line train near 95th Street, police said. A homeless man, 40, was woken up to someone stabbing him in the neck and wrist. He went to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was listed in good condition.

The suspect is between 5-foot-9 to 6-foot-1, police said. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with red “Aero 1987” written on the front.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8261.