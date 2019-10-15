Man wanted in connection with strong armed robbery near Quincy Brown Line station: police

article

Chicago police are asking for help identifying a man believed to be responsible for a strong armed robbery Sunday near the Quincy Brown Line station on the Near West Side.

About 10:40 p.m., the man followed a Brown Line passenger as he exited the station, approached him in the 200 block of West Adams Street and attacked him from behind before fleeing with his property, Chicago police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.