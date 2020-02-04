Man wearing ‘I have the Coronavirus’ sign sprays Lysol on produce at Joliet Walmart: police

article

Police are seeking to identify a man who allegedly sprayed disinfectant on items at a Walmart in Joliet Sunday, causing nearly $10,000 in damage, while wearing a sign that claimed he was infected with coronavirus.

Two suspects entered the store about 4:10 p.m. in the 1400 block of Route 59 and one of them put on a yellow surgical mask, according to a statement from Joliet police.

The masked suspect wearing a handmade sign reading “Caution I have the Coronavirus” then sprayed Lysol on produce, clothing and health and beauty items, police said.

The suspects were described as men in their 20s, and were last seen leaving the area in a white 2003 GMC Yukon that registered to Oswego, police said.

Walmart estimated the loss of produce to be over $7,300, and the cleanup costs totaled over $2,400, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Joliet police at 815-724-3020.