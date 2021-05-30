Man who said he shot neighbor over loud music found guilty of attempted murder

article

A jury in Louisiana last week convicted a man who claimed he shot his neighbor in 2019 because he was tired of listening to his loud music.

Thomas Kennedy, 72, was found guilty of second-degree attempted murder on Wednesday, according to reports.

Kennedy walked over to his neighbor’s home in April 2019 with a .45-caliber Judge revolver and shot the neighbor at point-blank range, FOX 8 of New Orleans reported.

"I had enough of the music," Kennedy told investigators after he called police to report the shooting. "I took the gun and stuck it up to him. I let him know I wasn’t playing with him."

The neighbor survived the shooting and was taken to a hospital.

And while Kennedy claimed the situation escalated quickly after he decided to go over, prosecutors said he showed little emotion after the shooting.

"The defendant was laughing in the interview after having shot his neighbor," Assistant District Attorney Jason Chatagnier said, according to the station. "He’s joking. He’s calm …no emotion, no concern for the victim."

He added, "The defendant’s finger was on the trigger with the gun in the victim’s mouth. This was not negligence; it was attempted murder."

The Lafourche Parish jury returned the verdict in less than an hour and Kennedy could face up to 50 years in prison without the possibility of parole, FOX 8 reported.

