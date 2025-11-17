Cook County man found guilty of battery for throwing drink at Kim Foxx, records show

The Brief A Flossmoor man was found guilty of aggravated battery for throwing a drink at former Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx. William Swetz was also found not guilty of aggravated assault with a motor vehicle. Foxx served two terms as Cook County's top prosecutor, leaving office last year.



A Flossmoor man was found guilty of aggravated battery for throwing a drink at former Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx near her suburban home last year.

What we know:

William Swetz, 35, was found guilty of aggravated battery, but not guilty of aggravated assault with a motor vehicle in a bench trial, according to county court records.

On June 21, 2024, Swetz tossed a brown liquid from a drink cup onto Foxx, hitting her in the face, while she was walking near her home in Flossmoor. He was driving a GMC truck at the time of the incident.

Sources said Swertz hurled an expletive at Foxx and nearly ran her over with his truck. Court documents allege he accelerated in her direction, forcing her to step off the roadway onto grass because she feared being hit.

Foxx was not injured.

She served as Cook County State’s Attorney for two terms until the end of last year.