Man with concealed carry permit shoots robbery suspect inside Chicago cell phone store

A man was shot while trying to rob a cell phone store in Chicago on Saturday, police said.

The would-be robber entered the cell phone shop on the 3400 hundred block of West Chicago Avenue in Humboldt Park around 7 p.m.

A man on the scene shot the robbery suspect in the chest and abdomen, police said. It is not clear if the man was the owner, employee, or another customer.

Police said the shooter, 29, had a valid concealed carry permit.

The robbery suspect was transported in critical condition to Stroger Hospital.

Police confiscated the robbery suspect's gun and the gun belonging to the concealed carry permit holder.

