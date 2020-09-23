Man with dementia missing from Austin

article

An 89-year-old man with dementia has been reported missing from Austin on the West Side.

William Auston was last seen Friday in the 5400 block of West Chicago Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Auston is 5-foot-2, 89 pounds and has brown eyes, gray hair and a dark-brown complexion, police said. He was last seen wearing beige khaki pants and a red shirt with a fish on it, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Four detectives at 312-746-8255.