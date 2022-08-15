Man, woman found dead inside home on Chicago's North Side

A man and woman were found dead inside a home Monday afternoon on Chicago's North Side.

Around 3:30 p.m., police say the woman and 44-year-old man were discovered unresponsive inside a Ravenswood home in the 4600 block of North Western Avenue.

The man and woman had both sustained gunshot wounds to their heads, police said.

They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

A weapon was also recovered at the scene, police said.

CPD is classifying the incident as a death investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.