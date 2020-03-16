Man, woman hurt in South Side high-rise fire

A man and a woman were injured in a fire Monday at a high-rise apartment building on the South Side.

Authorities were called at 3:09 a.m. to the multi-unit building in the 3400 block of South Rhodes Avenue, according to Chicago police.

A man and a woman suffered smoke inhalation, police said. The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center while the woman was taken to Mercy Hospital, both in good condition.

Multiple residents were displaced as a result of the blaze, police said. A warming bus was called to the scene to assist them.