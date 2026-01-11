Man and woman shot while standing outside in Washington Heights: police

The Brief An 18-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman were shot Sunday night while standing outside in the Washington Heights neighborhood, police said. The shooting occurred around 8:21 p.m. in the 5000 block of S. Washington; the man was shot in the left thigh and the woman was shot in the abdomen. The man was taken to Provident Hospital in good condition, the woman was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in serious condition, and Area One Detectives are investigating with no one in custody.



An 18-year-old man and woman have sustained gunshot wounds after a shooting in Chicago's Washington Heights neighborhood on Sunday, according to police.

What we know:

Officers responded to a call for a person shot. The two victims, an 18-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman, were standing outside in the 5000 block of S. Washington around 8:21 p.m. when they heard shots and felt pain.

The man sustained a gunshot wound to the left thigh, while the woman sustained a wound to the abdomen.

The male victim was transported to Provident Hospital in good condition. The female victim was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in serious condition.

No one is in custody. Area One Detectives are investigating the incident.