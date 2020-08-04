Man, woman wanted for allegedly stealing puppy from suburban store

article

Naperville police are searching for two suspects who allegedly stole a 10-week-old puppy last week from a pet store in the west suburb.

A $1,000 reward is being offered by Naperville Crime Stoppers for their capture.

About 8:45 p.m. July 31, the pair allegedly stole a Boston Terrier puppy from Petland, 720 S. Route 59, Naperville police said in a statement.

One person distracted employees while another removed the dog from a restricted area of the store, police said. They left in a white car, possibly a Jeep Cherokee.

Police asked anyone with information to call 630-420-6006.