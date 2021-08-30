Man wounded after gunman fires through window of Lisle apartment

A man was wounded early Monday after someone fired through the window of an apartment in west suburban Lisle.

Lisle police say officers responded to several 911 calls about 5:22 a.m. of gunshots fired near the 2800 block of Windsor Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper arm. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING ALERTS

The victim said he and another person were sitting in the dining room of the apartment when someone pounded on the front door. When the victim looked out the window, he saw a Black man, possibly in his early 20's, walking away from the front door.

The victim said he looked out of the window a few minutes later when multiple gunshots were fired at the apartment, striking him.

The shooter fled the scene in an unknown direction and remains at large, police said. He was reportedly wearing all black, with dreadlocks and possibly a stocking hat, police said.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lisle Police Investigations Unit at 630-271-4200.