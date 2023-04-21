Man wounded in accidental shooting on Chatham sidewalk

A 26-year-old man was shot while standing on a sidewalk in Chatham Thursday night.

Police say the victim was outside in the 700 block of East 79th Street around 11:30 p.m. when he heard gunshots.

He was transported to Jackson Park Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the right foot.

There have been no arrests reported. Police determined the shooting was accidental.

Area Two detectives continue to investigate.