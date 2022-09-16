Man wounded in Albany Park drive-by shooting

A man was critically wounded in a drive-by shooting Thursday night in the Albany Park neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side.

The man, who is in his 20s, was walking with another person around 11 p.m. in the 4800 block of North Drake Avenue when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside started shooting, police said.

The man was shot multiple times in the body and legs and was transported to Saint Francis Hospital where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.