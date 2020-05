A 41-year-old Calumet City man was shot and wounded early Tuesday on the Bishop Ford Expressway on the Far South Side.

He was driving alone south about 3:10 a.m. when someone shot him from another vehicle at 138th Street, Illinois State Police said in a statement.

He was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, state police said.

Southbound lanes of I-94 were shut down until about 7 a.m. for an investigation.