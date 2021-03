A man was shot Friday in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

Officers responded about 4:20 p.m. to the 100 block of East 117th Place and found a 41-year-old man unresponsive in an alley with gunshots wounds to his back and chest, Chicago police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The man was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in serious condition, police said.

Area Two detectives are investigating.