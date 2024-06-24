Man wounded in shootout outside Washington Park apartment building: police

A man was wounded in an exchange of gunfire in Washington Park Sunday night.

Chicago police responded to the 6200 block of South Calumet Avenue at 11:24 p.m. for reports of a person shot at an apartment building in the area.

A 22-year-old man who worked at the building was found shot in the ankle.

Police said the victim got into an argument with an unknown male visitor. The fight moved outside the building where the two shot at each other,

The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

No arrests were reported. Area One Detectives are investigating.